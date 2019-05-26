Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 7.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $694,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 167,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

