Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,938,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 74.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,781,000 after buying an additional 289,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,233,000 after buying an additional 287,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.93. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

