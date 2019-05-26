BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $115.52.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $744.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.68 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $368,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,802. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

