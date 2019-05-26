BMO Capital Markets Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Price Target to C$85.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

TSE TD opened at C$76.10 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$65.56 and a 12 month high of C$80.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.38298893996178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

