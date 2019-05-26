BMC Stock (BMCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on BMC Stock and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of BMCH opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $825.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $362,780 and have sold 17,500 shares worth $374,800. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter worth $99,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

