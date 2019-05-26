BitTorrent Market Cap Reaches $282.79 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $282.79 million and $180.24 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00425843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.01135741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00143133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

