Biogen (BIIB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen decreased their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Biogen from $402.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim set a $236.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho set a $427.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $283.23.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $227.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen has a 1-year low of $216.12 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 33.79%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 4,351 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.48 per share, with a total value of $1,007,169.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.