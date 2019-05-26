BidaskClub Lowers G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $46.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $87,399.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $33,193.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,343.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

