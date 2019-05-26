BidaskClub Downgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 28,112,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,896,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,177,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $916,592,000 after buying an additional 7,436,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,335,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $795,603,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.