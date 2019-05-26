BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Holdings Lifted by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP grew its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 169.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,360 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,249,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,373,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,961,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

In other BGC Partners news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 17,887 shares of BGC Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $101,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BGC Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.25 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

