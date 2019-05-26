Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,429,000 after purchasing an additional 229,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,570,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,599,000 after purchasing an additional 115,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,276,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

