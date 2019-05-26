BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 167.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,475,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,864 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $27,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,223.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $707,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $703.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.40 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

