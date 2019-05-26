Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 165,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $376.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $2,210,913.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,962.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

