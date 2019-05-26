Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

BECN opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 5,609,763 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $186,861,205.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

