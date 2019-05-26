BBX Capital Corp (BBX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital an industry rank of 173 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of BBX Capital stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.54. BBX Capital has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.85 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in BBX Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,769,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BBX Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BBX Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 216,076 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BBX Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 106,023 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in BBX Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,330,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

