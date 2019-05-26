Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.64 ($91.44).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €63.47 ($73.80) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €65.07 ($75.66) and a one year high of €91.23 ($106.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

