Barings LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 179.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,019,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63,935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,263,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,201 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $44,069.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $443,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,651.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and have sold 46,129 shares valued at $3,723,512. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

