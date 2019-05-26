Barings LLC Boosts Position in Southern Co (SO)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,444,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Southern by 4,238.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,812,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,985,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,403,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.21. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Clark III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,112. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

