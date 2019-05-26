Barbara Oil Co. Purchases Shares of 1,200 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 540,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $215.45 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $210,515.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,143 shares of company stock worth $11,283,160 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barbara Oil Co. Purchases Shares of 1,200 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/barbara-oil-co-purchases-shares-of-1200-tyler-technologies-inc-tyl.html.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.