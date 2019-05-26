Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.63 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.82.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

