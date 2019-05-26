Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,976 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 137,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $11.63 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,193 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $552,929.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 465,140 shares of company stock worth $5,347,991 over the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

