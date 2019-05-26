Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,370 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,169 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $244.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

