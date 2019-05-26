Babcock International Group (BAB) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 461 ($6.02) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 578 ($7.55).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 680.89 ($8.90).

BAB opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 868 ($11.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

