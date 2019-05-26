Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (AXNX) Short Interest Update

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,457,518 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 1,143,214 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

AXNX stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.15 million and a PE ratio of -6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $374,060.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

