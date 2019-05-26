Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,682 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,148 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $8.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.22. 6,102,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,042. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,465.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,577 shares of company stock worth $9,509,716. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/autodesk-inc-adsk-position-lifted-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.