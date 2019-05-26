Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) shares were down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 222,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.97.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) by 8,895.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.99% of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Stock Price Down 6.2%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/ascent-capital-group-inc-series-a-ascma-stock-price-down-6-2.html.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA)

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.