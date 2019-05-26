Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $49.40 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00006255 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, DragonEX, Gate.io and OKEx. Arcblock has a total market cap of $49.40 million and $11.39 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00424747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.01123162 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00142594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Bibox, DragonEX, BitMart, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.