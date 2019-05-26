ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABR. TheStreet downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.62. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,600,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,062,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after acquiring an additional 965,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,784,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 139,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

