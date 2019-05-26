ARAW (ARAW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $65,509.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. ARAW has a market cap of $203,355.00 and approximately $65,509.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $747.23 or 0.08488456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038068 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001432 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000571 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

