Apache Co. (APA) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,044 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $127,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,130,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apache by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 945,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apache by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,852,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,387,000 after purchasing an additional 176,822 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Apache by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,143,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 450,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apache by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,805,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Apache Co. (APA) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/apache-co-apa-holdings-raised-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.