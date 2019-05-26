AON (AON) PT Raised to $182.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price raised by Barclays from $155.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered AON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. MKM Partners upgraded AON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Shares of AON opened at $177.79 on Wednesday. AON has a 12 month low of $134.82 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AON will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total transaction of $927,628.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of AON by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,090,000 after acquiring an additional 231,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,715,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

