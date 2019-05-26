Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.06.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

