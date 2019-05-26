Analysts Set Veritone Inc (VERI) Target Price at $13.33

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Veritone has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $177.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.81.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.41. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 86.72% and a negative net margin of 185.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Steelberg purchased 30,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $249,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $251,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 17.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 2,915.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 49.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.