Analysts Set NIC Inc. (EGOV) Price Target at $22.00

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

EGOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NIC stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. NIC had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIC will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIC by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in NIC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

