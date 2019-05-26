Analysts Set Echostar Co. (SATS) Price Target at $60.50

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,724,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,861,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Echostar by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,556,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Echostar stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Echostar has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Echostar will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

