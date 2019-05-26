Analysts Set Chevron Co. (CVX) Target Price at $135.29

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $1,958,211. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Chevron by 71.5% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $45,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

