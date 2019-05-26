Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($4.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $908,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 29.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEEL remained flat at $$2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 135,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,903. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

