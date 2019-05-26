Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 362,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $72.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $3,252,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $2,219,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 967,959 shares of company stock worth $63,085,984. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

