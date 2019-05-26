Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,807,000 after purchasing an additional 496,719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,469.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.42. 2,281,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $488,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total value of $1,075,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

