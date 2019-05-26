American International Group Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $253,255.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $28,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,352 shares of company stock worth $341,355. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

