Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $144,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4,072.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,625 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $987.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.85 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In other news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/alliant-energy-co-lnt-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.