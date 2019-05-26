Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $57,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 29,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.47, for a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,205.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total transaction of $190,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,869 in the last three months. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.33.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $685.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,109. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $558.50 and a 52-week high of $689.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

