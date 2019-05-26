Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,225 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 33,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $53,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,990,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $728,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 24,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,790,047.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,678.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,808 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $86.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/akamai-technologies-inc-akam-shares-sold-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.