Advisor Partners LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 873,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

