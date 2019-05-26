Advanced Technology Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $271.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $177,731.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,682,324 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.