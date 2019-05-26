Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Stock Price Up 0.4% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 9,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 271,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 4.98%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous special dividend of $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $63,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $771,358.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

