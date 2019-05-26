Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 906,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Addus Homecare worth $61,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $67,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,133.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $34,351.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,754. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $916.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.19. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $77.82.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

