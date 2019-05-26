Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.43.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $107,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $347,929,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 373,375.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,602,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,627 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $223,523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $214,118,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,863,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,707 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.