Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

ACOR stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.34. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

