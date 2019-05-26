Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.
ACOR stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.34. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.