Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $38.63 Million Position in Criteo SA (CRTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,928,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826,240 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $38,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Criteo by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 46,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Criteo by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Criteo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Criteo SA has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.22 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

